Dec. 13: Knight of Giving at West High School – food, fun and festivities + free stuff

MANCHESTER, NH – West High School’s annual Knight of Giving is set for Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

All West Side families are invited to enjoy a night of food, fun, and festivities in West High School’s cafeteria. A selection of gently used or new clothing and toys will be available free of charge.

This is a West student-sponsored event. Questions? Contact Jamie Huddleston, jhuddleston@mansd.org

Also of note: The annual Winter Concert is taking place Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Holiday classics performed by West High Students. Everyone is welcome.