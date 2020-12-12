Dec. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 791 new positive results with 79 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, December 12, 2020, DHHS announced 791 new positive test results for COVID-19 and a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.6%. Today’s results include 505 people who tested positive by PCR test and 286 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,598 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/7: 4 new cases today, for an updated total of 808 cases

4 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/8: 165 new cases today, for an updated total of 951 cases

165 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/9: 107 new cases today, for an updated total of 518 cases

107 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/10: 128 new cases today, for an updated total of 777 cases

128 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/11: 387 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (234), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (130), Merrimack (74), Strafford (44), Cheshire (43), Belknap (36), Grafton (19), Carrol (18), Coos (10), and Sullivan (10) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (79) and Nashua (59). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-five new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced ten additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

3 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 247 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 30,244 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 857 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 12, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 30,244 Recovered 23,046 (76%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 600 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,598 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 857 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 247 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 461,629 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,897 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,971

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,498 820 1,173 1,700 908 1,705 1,257 1,294 LabCorp 1,397 1,000 1,564 1,695 1,329 1,929 819 1,390 Quest Diagnostics 1,642 1,199 898 1,249 1,839 908 1,230 1,281 Mako Medical 183 99 201 5 400 996 277 309 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 639 507 233 920 1,200 790 4 613 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 299 438 490 657 620 564 386 493 Other Laboratory* 1,619 908 1,277 2,171 2,027 2,107 1,404 1,645 University of New Hampshire** 2 0 1,956 1,539 782 1,483 1,773 1,076 Total 7,279 4,971 7,792 9,936 9,105 10,482 7,150 8,102 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 Daily Average LabCorp 21 0 0 20 22 18 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 23 1 9 41 28 31 39 25 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 1 12 15 6 11 2 7 Other Laboratory* 0 2 21 10 15 12 13 10 Total 45 4 42 86 71 72 54 53

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.