Dec. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,190 new positive results witn185 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, December 11, 2020, DHHS announced 1,190 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.1%. Today’s results include 899 people who tested positive by PCR test and 291 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,824 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/7: 59 new cases today, for an updated total of 804

59 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/8: 172 new cases today, for an updated total of 788

172 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/9: 310 new cases today, for an updated total of 411

310 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/10: 649 new cases, for a total of 649

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred forty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (244), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (187), Merrimack (177), Cheshire (69), Strafford (60), Belknap (50), Grafton (40), Carrol (12), Sullivan (12), and Coos (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (185) and Nashua (97). The county of residence is being determined for forty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 258 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 29,460 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 856 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 29,460 Recovered 22,046 (75%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 590 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,824 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 856 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 258 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 458,435 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,811 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 59,693 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,659

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,087 1,498 820 1,173 1,700 908 1,705 1,270 LabCorp 1,847 1,397 1,000 1,564 1,694 1,313 1,372 1,455 Quest Diagnostics 1,671 1,642 1,199 898 1,249 1,839 800 1,328 Mako Medical 398 183 99 201 5 400 996 326 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 880 639 507 233 919 1,200 2 626 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 702 299 436 489 656 599 385 509 Other Laboratory* 2,617 1,616 908 1,257 2,166 2,027 2,042 1,805 University of New Hampshire** 1,769 2 0 1,956 1,539 782 1,483 1,076 Total 10,971 7,276 4,969 7,771 9,928 9,068 8,785 8,395 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 Daily Average LabCorp 9 21 0 0 20 22 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 35 23 1 9 41 28 28 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 1 1 12 15 6 0 6 Other Laboratory* 11 0 2 21 10 15 7 9 Total 62 45 4 42 86 71 35 49

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.