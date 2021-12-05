Dec. 11: Girls Inc. of New Hampshire Barnes & Noble Manchester Bookfair

MANCHESTER, NH – Girls Inc. of New Hampshire is excited to announce they are partnering with Barnes & Noble for a holiday bookfair on Saturday, December 11. The bookfair will allow holiday shoppers the opportunity to support Girls Inc. NH by using a unique bookfair ID number that will identify purchases both in-store and online. Girls Inc. will receive a percentage of those sales which they will use to fill their library with new books.

Girls Inc. invites you to come do your holiday shopping with us over at Barnes & Noble Manchester. Shoppers can stop by the Girls Inc. table which will be located by the entrance of Barnes & Nobles located at 1741 South Willow Street, Manchester, NH to pick up a bookfair ID number. They can enjoy Christmas carols performed by the Girls Inc. chorus at 11 a.m. Or join Sue Tyrie, former director, and owner of Bedford Village Morning School, as she reads some of her favorite winter stories for children ages 3-7 at 1 p.m. at the children’s section stage.

The bookfair ID number is 12615126 and will also appear on our Facebook page for online shoppers, this code can be used online through December 15.