Dec. 11: Families invited to 4-H Science Bonanza at STEM Discovery Lab in Manchester

The UNH STEM Discovery Lab will host its fourth annual 4-H Science Bonanza on Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Science Bonanza will provide a fun day of STEM-powered activities. Youth can engage in hands-on sessions to learn about the wonders of science!

Children can dissect flowers, identify twigs and propagate a houseplant; design, build and race a wind-powered boat; create a nature journal; make a smoothie using energy harnessed from pedaling a bicycle; explore electricity by creating circuits; learn about polymers through making slime…and so much more!

In addition to a fun Saturday outing, the 4-H Science Bonanza also introduces many families to the possibilities of 4-H. Information about 4-H clubs and events will be shared and local organizations will provide demonstrations of their offerings. Lunch will be provided (for those with food allergies, we encourage you to bring a lunch from home) and an exciting raffle will wrap up the event.

Although geared toward youth ages 5-13, young adults and adults are also welcome to attend. The cost is $15 per student with a maximum tab of $30 per family. Scholarships are available; for more information, contact Sarah Grosvenor at Sarah.Grosvenor@unh.edu or (603) 641-6060.

Please note that COVID-19 protocols will be followed and all attendees will be expected to wear a mask.

The STEM Discovery Lab is located at UNH Manchester – 88 Commercial Street.

Learn More & Register for the Science Bonanza: https://extension.unh.edu/event/2021/12/science-bonanza

About the STEM Discovery Lab

The mission of the STEM Discovery Lab is to engage with local communities to provide STEM education access and opportunities to volunteers, educators and youth. The lab works in partnership with University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension to create challenging, hands-on learning in STEM and language arts.

About UNH Extension

The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension strengthens people and communities in New Hampshire by providing trusted knowledge, practical education and cooperative solutions. Through partnerships with county governments, UNH Extension offices in each of the state’s 10 counties are staffed by specialists, educators, support personnel and volunteers. Extension works in four broad topic areas: Youth and Family Development, Community and Economic Development, Natural Resources and Food and Agriculture. Learn more at extension.unh.edu.