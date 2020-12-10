Dec. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 695 new positive results with 44 in Manchester; 14 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 10, 2020, DHHS announced 695 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.2%. Today’s results include 382 people who tested positive by PCR test and 313 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,303 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Included in the results reported today are cases from the following days:
- 12/3: 1 new cases today, for an updated total of 890
- 12/5: 8 new cases today, for an updated total of 649
- 12/6: 127 new cases today, for an updated total of 738
- 12/7: 287 new cases today, for an updated total of 745
- 12/8: 171 new cases today, for an updated total of 617
- 12/9: 101 new cases today, for a total of 101
Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (211), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (103), Merrimack (74), Strafford (38), Belknap (26), Grafton (20), Cheshire (18), Carrol (15), Coos (10), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (82) and Manchester (44). The county of residence is being determined for forty-nine new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced fourteen additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- 1 male resident of Belknap County, younger than 60 years of age
- 3 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older
- 4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
There are currently 248 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 28,273 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 852 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|28,273
|Recovered
|21,386 (76%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|584 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|6,303
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|852 (3%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|248
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|453,887
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|33,752
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|59,420
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,675
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/10/2020)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation
|19
|10
|0
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital
|60
|62
|0
|10
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place
|17
|5
|0
|0
|Crestwood Center Milford
|18
|10
|0
|0
|Elms Center
|22
|9
|0
|0
|Epsom Healthcare
|26
|14
|0
|1
|Evergreen Place
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Grace House Windham
|13
|5
|0
|0
|Green Mountain Treatment Center
|23
|26
|0
|0
|Hackett Hill
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester
|20
|10
|0
|1
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center
|65
|24
|0
|0
|Inn at Fairview
|12
|13
|0
|0
|Lakes Region Community Center Fairview Home
|6
|4
|0
|0
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center
|93
|70
|0
|10
|Merrimack County Nursing Home
|8
|12
|0
|0
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark
|19
|14
|0
|0
|NH State Prison for Men
|23
|17
|0
|0
|NH Veterans’ Home
|87
|81
|0
|27
|Oceanside Center – Genesis
|44
|27
|0
|8
|Pines of Newmarket
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Pleasant View Nursing Home
|20
|5
|0
|0
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village
|13
|7
|0
|1
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Riverside Rest Home
|16
|11
|0
|0
|Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections
|10
|3
|0
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|17
|16
|0
|0
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester
|11
|11
|0
|1
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility
|30
|4
|0
|1
|Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
|20
|10
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/8/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|2
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|0
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Woodlawn Care Center (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|0
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|12/03
|12/04
|12/05
|12/06
|12/07
|12/08
|12/09
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|1,277
|1,087
|1,498
|820
|1,173
|1,700
|908
|1,209
|LabCorp
|832
|1,847
|1,397
|1,000
|1,564
|1,693
|735
|1,295
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,192
|1,671
|1,642
|1,199
|898
|1,249
|1,728
|1,368
|Mako Medical
|191
|398
|183
|99
|201
|5
|400
|211
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|741
|880
|639
|507
|233
|919
|106
|575
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|472
|702
|299
|436
|490
|656
|405
|494
|Other Laboratory*
|1,556
|2,617
|1,615
|908
|1,244
|2,110
|1,770
|1,689
|University of New Hampshire**
|1,547
|1,769
|2
|0
|1,956
|1,539
|782
|1,085
|Total
|7,808
|10,971
|7,275
|4,969
|7,759
|9,871
|6,834
|7,927
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|12/03
|12/04
|12/05
|12/06
|12/07
|12/08
|12/09
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|13
|9
|21
|0
|0
|20
|0
|9
|Quest Diagnostics
|38
|35
|23
|1
|9
|41
|28
|25
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|13
|7
|1
|1
|12
|15
|1
|7
|Other Laboratory*
|9
|11
|0
|2
|21
|10
|12
|9
|Total
|73
|62
|45
|4
|42
|86
|41
|50
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.