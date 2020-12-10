Dec. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 695 new positive results with 44 in Manchester; 14 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 10, 2020, DHHS announced 695 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.2%. Today’s results include 382 people who tested positive by PCR test and 313 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,303 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Included in the results reported today are cases from the following days:

12/3: 1 new cases today, for an updated total of 890

1 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/5 : 8 new cases today, for an updated total of 649

: 8 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/6: 127 new cases today, for an updated total of 738

127 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/7: 287 new cases today, for an updated total of 745

287 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/8: 171 new cases today, for an updated total of 617

171 new cases today, for an updated total of 12/9: 101 new cases today, for a total of 101

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (211), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (103), Merrimack (74), Strafford (38), Belknap (26), Grafton (20), Cheshire (18), Carrol (15), Coos (10), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (82) and Manchester (44). The county of residence is being determined for forty-nine new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced fourteen additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, younger than 60 years of age

3 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 248 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 28,273 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 852 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 28,273 Recovered 21,386 (76%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 584 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,303 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 852 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 248 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 453,887 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,752 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 59,420 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,675

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/10/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation 19 10 0 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital 60 62 0 10 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place 17 5 0 0 Crestwood Center Milford 18 10 0 0 Elms Center 22 9 0 0 Epsom Healthcare 26 14 0 1 Evergreen Place 3 2 0 0 Grace House Windham 13 5 0 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center 23 26 0 0 Hackett Hill 1 4 0 0 Hanover Hill Manchester 20 10 0 1 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 65 24 0 0 Inn at Fairview 12 13 0 0 Lakes Region Community Center Fairview Home 6 4 0 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 93 70 0 10 Merrimack County Nursing Home 8 12 0 0 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 19 14 0 0 NH State Prison for Men 23 17 0 0 NH Veterans’ Home 87 81 0 27 Oceanside Center – Genesis 44 27 0 8 Pines of Newmarket 6 3 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home 20 5 0 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village 13 7 0 1 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 3 5 0 0 Riverside Rest Home 16 11 0 0 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections 10 3 0 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 17 16 0 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester 11 11 0 1 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility 30 4 0 1 Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center 20 10 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/8/2020) 14 28 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (12/3/2020) 31 18 0 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Woodlawn Care Center (12/10/2020) 33 24 0

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,277 1,087 1,498 820 1,173 1,700 908 1,209 LabCorp 832 1,847 1,397 1,000 1,564 1,693 735 1,295 Quest Diagnostics 1,192 1,671 1,642 1,199 898 1,249 1,728 1,368 Mako Medical 191 398 183 99 201 5 400 211 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 741 880 639 507 233 919 106 575 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 472 702 299 436 490 656 405 494 Other Laboratory* 1,556 2,617 1,615 908 1,244 2,110 1,770 1,689 University of New Hampshire** 1,547 1,769 2 0 1,956 1,539 782 1,085 Total 7,808 10,971 7,275 4,969 7,759 9,871 6,834 7,927 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 Daily Average LabCorp 13 9 21 0 0 20 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 38 35 23 1 9 41 28 25 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 13 7 1 1 12 15 1 7 Other Laboratory* 9 11 0 2 21 10 12 9 Total 73 62 45 4 42 86 41 50

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.