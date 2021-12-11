Dec. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,146 positive results with 106 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, December 10, 2021, DHHS announced 1,146 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, December 9. Today’s results include 839 people who tested positive by PCR test and 307 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 52 new cases from Friday, December 3 (29 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,699; an additional 94 new cases from Saturday, December 4 (75 by PCR and 19 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,397; an additional 6 new cases from Sunday, December 5 (3 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 750; an additional 39 new cases from Monday, December 6 (0 by PCR and 39 by antigen test) for a new total of 837; an additional 2 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,193; and an additional 28 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (19 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,436. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 10,138 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and fifty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (266), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (166), Merrimack (151), Cheshire (122), Strafford (109), Grafton (86), Belknap (71), Sullivan (57), Carroll (50), and Coos (23) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (106) and Nashua (65). The county of residence is being determined for ninety-five new cases.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 466 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 174,456 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 174,456 Recovered 162,537 (93%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,781 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 10,138 Current Hospitalizations 466

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.