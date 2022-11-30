Dec. 10 & 17: Brookside Holiday Lights Nights to include Christmas market, food and fun

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church today announced it will expand its offerings for the 2022 holiday light display during the month of December. Partnering again with – Brookside Congregational Church today announced it will expand its offerings for the 2022 holiday light display during the month of December. Partnering again with The New England Holiday Light Company , Brookside Church invites everyone to contribute to the community holiday light display by donating a strand or strands of lights or even a Christmas star in honor or memory of loved ones, those we’ve lost, those we pray for, or those we adore.

In celebration of the season, Brookside will again host its popular Holiday Light Nights, Saturdays Dec. 10 & 17 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. New this year, the event will feature a Christmas Market inside the Fellowship Hall featuring craft fair vendors offering one-of-kind, handmade treasures from NH crafters and artisans. The light nights will offer the opportunity to enjoy the glow of thousands of lights, live entertainment, as well as offer festive comfort food and sweet treats.

“We are so excited to be able to open the doors of the church this year and expand our offerings to include the Christmas Market in the Fellowship Hall and a holiday concert from our very talented new music directors in the Sanctuary that will be fantastic!,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, minister at Brookside Church. “Everyone is invited and everyone belongs at Brookside, so come out and enjoy our celebration of light, hope and peace that symbolizes Christ’s light in our lives that outshines any darkness we may face.”

Be A Part of the Lights

Your donations help to make each year’s light display unique by donating lights in honor or memory. A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a Christmas Star for the entire family or a work or community group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored or remembered will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available and make great holiday gifts. Donate now at https://www. brooksideholidaylights.com/.

Alternatively, click here to download a form to print and mail in along with your check made out to Brookside Church. Please be sure to include the name of your loved one(s) and send to: Brookside Congregational Church at 2013 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03104. Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3.

Community Heroes Ceremony



Brookside will again honor community heroes in a ceremony on the opening night, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Rev. Laura Biddle will acknowledge and thank some of our community’s most deserving heroes.

Live Music



Live music will be featured on both light nights Dec. 10 & 17. On Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m., Grammy-nominated singer, Judy Pancoast will present a concert. Her song, “The House on Christmas Street” is played all over the world during the holiday season. Judy’s festive concert will include a mix of her original yuletide songs, well-known holiday hits, and lots of singing and dancing along. Judy has toured her holiday show all over the US. Check out her viral video of “The House on Christmas Street” here: https://youtu.be/ J7uRl07K4H8 and find out more about Judy here: www.judypancoast.com.

Brookside's Music Directors, Ken and Kim Clark will conduct a Holiday Concert with the musicians of Brookside Church in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. Other musical guests will perform.

Brookside Holiday Concert from 2019

Animals

Miles Smith Farms will be back again this year on Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m. with animals to meet and greet. Visitors enjoying the animals from Miles Smith Farms at the Brookside Holiday Lights 2021.\ Food Brookside will offer soups, chili, dessert hot chocolates, sweet treats and more served out of its commercial kitchen. A limited amount of indoor seating will be available in the Fellowship Hall.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” John 1:5.

About The New England Holiday Light Company

The New England Light Company can design, install, maintain, remove, and store all of your outdoor holiday lighting this season. We will work with you to come up with the most beautiful, cost-effective holiday lighting your yard has ever seen. Take the stress out of this holiday season and let us do the work. For more information visit: www.neholidaylight.com.