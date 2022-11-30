Dec. 1: Ride the Trolley to QC Bike Open House

MANCHESTER, NH – Queen City Bicycle Collective (QC Bike) is having an Open House event on Thursday, December 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. A fun update is that Molly the Trolley will run loops from Gill Stadium parking lot to the Open House to mitigate parking issues!

If you can’t ride your bike down, park in the Gill Stadium lot, near Valley Street, and the trolley will run you down to QC Bike at 35-37 Elm Street. The trolley will loop about every 30 minutes, starting at 3:45 p.m.

QC Bike is grateful to have crossed paths with so many wonderful people who care about Manchester, about cycling, and about safe and accessible transportation for all. We have been working hard to build awareness of our organization and streamline our processes so that we can continue to serve our city for years to come.

We’d love to see you — to show you what we’ve been up to, how you can get involved, and a whole shop full of wonderful bikes that are ready for new homes.

Please join us on December 1st from 4-8 p.m. at 37 Elm Street. We look forward to catching up!