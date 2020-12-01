Dec. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 772 new positive results with 126 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, DHHS announced 772 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 6.2%. Today’s results include 588 people who tested positive by PCR test and 184 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,022 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 150 new positive test results are from Sunday, 11/29 and 622 new positive test results are from Monday, 11/30. Test results received Monday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (189), Merrimack (110), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (104), Belknap (57), Strafford (38), Cheshire (27), Carroll (16), Grafton (10), Sullivan (6), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (126) and Nashua (44). The county of residence is being determined for forty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 160 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 21,766 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 841 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 1, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 21,766 Recovered 16,216 (75%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 528 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,022 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 841 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 160 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 424,089 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,186 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 57,502 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 511 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 8,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,257 1,347 0 1,127 1,042 1,743 779 1,042 LabCorp 2,410 1,520 1,600 850 1,850 1,343 847 1,489 Quest Diagnostics 2,441 1,018 1,003 942 1,829 2,870 1,865 1,710 Mako Medical 38 43 10 110 398 316 151 152 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 693 640 689 257 555 348 339 503 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 655 620 244 442 485 356 308 444 Other Laboratory* 1,923 2,670 1,501 771 1,049 738 980 1,376 University of New Hampshire** 2,004 33 0 359 85 0 757 463 Total 11,421 7,891 5,047 4,858 7,293 7,714 6,026 7,179 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 Daily Average LabCorp 20 7 9 1 8 1 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 37 27 33 7 19 1 3 18 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 5 0 3 1 0 6 4 Other Laboratory* 8 14 0 9 0 0 16 7 Total 77 53 42 20 28 2 25 35

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.