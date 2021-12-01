Dec. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,227 positive results with 96 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, DHHS announced 1,227 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, November 30. Today’s results include 722 people who tested positive by PCR test and 505 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 2 new cases from Thursday, November 25 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,022; an additional 68 new cases from Friday, November 26 (41 by PCR and 27 by antigen test) for a new total of 906; an additional 9 new cases from Saturday, November 27 (6 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 624; an additional 14 new cases from Sunday, November 28 (10 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 694; and an additional 45 new cases from Monday, November 29 (29 by PCR and 16 by antigen test) for a new total of 947. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,547 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and seventy-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (250), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (176), Merrimack (163), Strafford (130), Sullivan (87), Grafton (82), Cheshire (74), Carroll (69), Belknap (51), and Coos (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (96) and Nashua (74). The county of residence is being determined for one hundred and one new cases.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 403 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 162,583 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 162,583 Recovered 153,311 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,725 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 7,547 Current Hospitalizations 403

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.