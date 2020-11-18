Dec. 1: Level-Up Film Club for Students Grades 5-8

Do you know students interested in movies, STEM, or outer space? Media Power Youth is hosting a monthly film discussion on stories of growth, change, and resilience. This month’s movie is Mercury 13, a documentary that tells the story of women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight. Students can watch the film streaming on Netflix prior to the discussion.

The virtual discussion for this film will be held Tuesday, December 1, from 6 – 7 p.m. via Zoom and is open to any student in grades 5-8. Students can sign up for the discussion at tinyurl.com/filmclublevel2. All attendees will be entered to win a space-themed prize!

Media Power Youth is a health-focused, educational nonprofit committed to challenging the way kids think about and use media. We educate children and adults on the impact of media on our physical, emotional, and social health. You can learn more at mediapoweryouth.org.

Please email claire.garand@mediapoweryouth.org with any questions. Hope to “see” you there!