Dec. 1: Indie holiday comedy with local connections, ‘Merry Good Enough,’ premieres at The Rex Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – With the holiday season upon us, there are many traditions that people will be taking part in over the next few weeks. At the same time, a variety of creative mediums will be reflecting these traditions in an assortment of ways. We all know about that local radio station playing Christmas music on a non-stop loop as soon as November rolls around. We also know about the movie marathons on TV and the holiday-themed flicks being screened in theaters all over the globe. With the latter in mind, there’s going to be a locally made film set during Christmas Eve and a girl’s quest to find her mother who has gone missing while ultimately aiming to bring her family back together for the festive occasion.

It’s titled “Merry Good Enough” and while the subject matter I just described might sound suspenseful, it actually promises to provide some laughs in clever ways. In fact, people can experience this when they attend the film’s premiere at the Rex Theatre in Manchester on December 1. Filmmakers Dan Kennedy & Caroline Keene, who are both from the New England region with Kennedy actually growing up in Manchester, are the ones behind the vision and creation of the motion picture.

“Caroline and I are both from New England and wanted to make a movie set during the holidays that was both fun and real,” Kennedy says about “Merry Good Enough.” “We tried to merge classic and indie sensibilities within the framework of an authentic family dynamic. It’s been exciting showing this fully New England-made movie in local theaters and I’m thrilled to have it playing in Manchester, where I was born and raised through high school.”

“I’m excited that the Rex Theatre can support independent filmmakers and showcase award-winning films,” adds Warren O’Reilly, who is a Booking Team member at the Rex along with being the Assistant to the President. “This will be the Rex’s first time showing a film alongside other cinemas in selected cities and we are excited for sure. It reminds me of Uncle Buck, it’s an instant holiday classic and a proud moment for me to be able to have the Rex play a small part.”

Going along with what O’Reilly said, “Merry Good Enough” was awarded for “Best NH Feature Narrative” at this year’s New Hampshire Film Festival. It also features a talented cast, which includes Raye Levine, Comforty Clinton, Joel Murray, Sawyer Spielberg, Susan Gallagher and Daniel Desmarais. Levine plays the lead role of Lucy Raulie while Clinton plays her sister Cynthia, Murray plays her father George, Gallagher plays her mother Carol, Desmarais plays her brother Tim and Spielberg plays the role of the character Sam McGrath. Life within a dysfunctional family promises to be the constant variable as the film goes along, which is something at least a few people can relate to. While this is taking place, the film promises to bring about the emotions that come with hopeful, comedic and heightened moments as well.

If you’re looking for something to do in order to kick off this year’s December holidays in a proper manner, consider showing up to the Rex and seeing a movie that embraces all the aspects of the holiday season.