Dear Sharon: My wife’s emotional needs are weighing on me – how do I find more balance?

ADVICE COLUMN

DEAR SHARON

Dear Sharon,

During these unprecedented times we’re in, I find my wife needs more emotional support and reassurance now more than ever. It’s hard to balance my own needs vs. what she needs. I love her dearly and will do anything for her, but also need to protect myself. Any advice on how to give her the support she needs while taking care of my own needs?

Sincerely,

A loving husband.

Dear Loving Husband,

You are not alone, and I applaud you for caring enough to reach out; and most of all for loving her so much that you will do what it takes to be supportive. It’s so difficult to know how to balance being supportive with self-care.

I bet you’re doing better at this balancing act than you think you are. My advice is to keep supporting her the best way you know how, but always make sure that you are balancing her needs with your own; ie: schedule physical activity for yourself, schedule alone time for yourself, friend time, etc. so that you know when those times are coming up; and perhaps use a wall or shared online calendar so that she can physically see your plans. I bet she will respect your plans and your need for balance, and it will fall into place organically from there on out.

Wishing you and your wife more days of peace and comfort as you navigate these times.

All the best, Sharon

Send your questions to Sharon

LIfe can be daunting. Toss in a global pandemic, post-holiday season, new year, the mess of daily life. Maybe you need some light or clarity. You’ve got nothing to lose, so ask me a question. Family, love, relationships, work, life in general – all appropriate topics. Please be kind.

Send your questions to dearsharon@manchesterinklink.com

Please include your name, email address and phone number with your submission. These are for my use only. Your identity will not be revealed.

Subject line should include the topic of your question

One question and reply weekly; be patient while waiting for your reply; it will come, I promise

Let us know how your story works out in the end; or as it organically unfolds; only if you care to of course

Disclaimer:

Sharon is not a trained therapist or psychologist but has 20 years experience with couples in love, or who wish they were in love. She has made it her life’s work to join together those in love, legally or otherwise and has, to date, officiated 460 marriages. With Sharon’s natural instinct for love and relationships and the things that make them, and a kind and open heart, your submissions will be treated with respect and clarity.

Sharon owns Weddings with Spirit, and is a NH Justice of the Peace, an interfaith ordained minister, and is happily married.