Dear Sharon: Let’s chat about isolation

O P I N I O N

DEAR SHARON

The concept of isolation has come up lately in conversations and in real life so I thought we’d have a chat about it.

We are born into another’s arms, stay close for many years, grow up with others and work play and love with others. We love. With others.

Covid took closeness from us. Many had to isolate and learn how to be alone, attempt to heal and keep loved ones safe. My husband recently had to isolate and said it was the most difficult part of the virus.

One of my sons recently had to isolate. His girlfriend, who he lives with, missed him and I know he missed her. Humans are not meant to be solitary people; although I truly do love my alone time and consider it sacred. I also adore being with people I love and care about as well as meeting new people.

Just last night we were with friends and as she and I were fixing food and laughing and chatting, she came in for a big hug and said, “that’s what I’ve been missing! Friends !”

And she’s so right. We need one another.

And then there’s little Charlie, my 5-pound pup who had an injured knee and has chosen isolation as a path to healing.

Even animals understand the need for isolation – and yet they instinctively crave always forever company and a good belly scratch.

