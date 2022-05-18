Deadline set for Hallsville RFPs

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A deadline has been set for any requests for proposals (RFPs) to lease the former Hallsville Elementary School building.

The deadline was set as Friday, July 29 at 4 p.m. the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Lands and Buildings, with review of any RFPs to be studied until the committee’s mid-August meeting.

Committee members agreed to the draft evaluation criteria, built upon recommendations gathered from a community listening session at the school.

Those criteria include….

benefit of the RFP to the neighborhood and city

compatibility with the surrounding area

inclusion of affordable housing

offering price for leasing

applicant’s ability to secure financing

experience of the applicant

ability to maintain the historic appearance of the school

ability to offer green space for the neighborhood

limiting parking impact on nearby residents

projected property valuation of the building upon project completion.

Additionally, members of the committee agreed that continued use of the former school’s gymnasium for Parks and Recreation Department activities is preferrable.

At-Large Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur told the committee that the number of criteria could dissuade potential applicants, fearing that any bids may not live up to the city’s preferences. Ward 4 Alderman Christine Fajardo replied that the criteria are guidelines rather than requirements.

The only design requirement indicated that any re-use of the building must maintain the integrity of the building’s architecture, with any additions needing to be sensitive to the character of the school.

Any inquiries or questions regarding the process can be directed to Manchester City Clerk Matthew Normand by e-mail at mnormand@manchesternh.gov.