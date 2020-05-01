Deadline extended til June 1 for Hope Starts Here Scholarship

NH Coalition to End Homelessness (NHCEH) is still accepting applications for its 2020 Hope Starts Here Scholarship. The deadline to submit completed applications has been extended through June 1.

It’s not too late to reach out to eligible students in your school and/or community who may be interested in this opportunity. The application and instructions can be downloaded at www.nhceh.org/scholarship. All applications and supplemental material must be postmarked by June 1, 2020. Students may also email their completed applications to us at scholarship@nhceh.org by the same date. For more information about the Hope Starts Here Scholarship, please visit www.nhceh.org, or call Jen Darois at 603-641-9441 x 202.

Due to the challenges of collecting all the supplemental materials to be submitted at once, applications and materials may be submitted separately (re: students may send in their applications and ask schools and other references to send their letters directly to NHCEH). All materials must be recieved (or postmarked by June 1) to be considered complete. If you are having difficulty completing your application, please contact our office.

Every year, this scholarship awards financial support to New Hampshire students who have experienced homelessness during their school career, have a desire to continue their education beyond high school and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement. The scholarship can be used to help alleviate the costs of attending college or post-secondary vocational training programs.