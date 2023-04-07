De Los Santos’ doubles starts Fisher Cats’ season with a win

ALTOONA, Penn. – Two big innings proved to be the difference in the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ first game of 2023, giving them an 8-2 victory over the Altoona Curve on Thursday.

Luis De Los Santos’ double in the second inning brought home the first three runs for New Hampshire and De Los Santos provided another two runs in the sixth off his second double of the night. Will Robertson also contributed a pair of RBI in the sixth, scoring on both of De Los Santos’ doubles as well.

The Fisher Cats final run came in the ninth when Damiano Palmegiani was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing Leo Jimenez home.

New Hampshire had seven hits on the night with four coming while runners were in scoring position, with De Los Santos also adding a walk and a run along with pair of hits. New Hampshire also earned nine walks, with Palmegiani and PK Morris each getting a pair of free passes.

On the mound, New Hampshire pitchers combined to scatter seven hits, with only a Matt Gorski solo shot in the second and a Connor Scott RBI double in the eighth preventing a team shutout.

Alejandro Melean (1-0) was the winner, retiring six of the eight batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.

The two teams return on Friday for a 6 p.m. tilt. Paxton Schultz (7-6, 4.04 ERA in 2022) will take the mound for New Hampshire against Altoona’s Justin Meis (7-8, 4.11 ERA in 2022).