Dates set for 14th Annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, ‘2021 Introspection’

NASHUA, NH – The Nashua International Sculpture Symposium is pleased to announce the 14th annual Nashua International Sculpture Symposium Opening on May 20.

The 2021 Symposium sculptors are Nora Valdez from Argentina, Gavin Kenyon from New York, and Sam Finkelstein from Maine. They all live within a day’s drive from Nashua and each will self-quarantine for two weeks before arriving in Nashua.

As in past years, the sculptors will work outside. The public is welcome with masks and social distancing to visit the sculptors at the Picker Artists’ Studios at 3 Pine Street as they work Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday May 24 through Friday

June 4.

The sculptors will work at the final site from Saturday, June 5 to the private Closing on June 12.

The symposium is an annual community event designed to elevate the awareness and appreciation of public art in Nashua.

More information on this year’s Symposium, to provide a meal, make a donation, or to visit the site, details can be found online at www.NashuaSculptureSymposium.org.

The Nashua International Sculpture Symposium is funded in part by the City of Nashua, the Nashua Arts Commission, the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area, and Trow & Holden

Company.