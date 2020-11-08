Dartmouth-Hitchcock limits visitors after rise in COVID-19 numbers statewide

Sunday, November 8, 2020 Andrew Sylvia

LEBANON, N.H. – As of Friday, Dartmouth-Hitchcock returned to more restrictive caregiver and approved visitor procedures at its facilities, including its hospital in Manchester.

No visitors will be allowed to Dartmouth-Hitchcock facilities with the exception of patients requiring caregivers, pediatric patients, labor and delivery and prenatal patients, perioperative patients, family meetings, patients at the end of life, and D-H employees and volunteers.

This decision reflects rapidly changing conditions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors entering into the decision include increases in active COVID-19 cases across the states of New Hampshire and Vermont and in the region, as well as increasing transmission rates of COVID-19 around the region.

The updated procedures can be found on the D-H website at https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/patient-education/covid19-visitor-guidelines.html

The revised caregiver and approved visitor procedures will remain in place until further notice.

