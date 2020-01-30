Dartmouth-Hitchcock $50K donation supports Safe Recovery shelter at FIT/NH

MANCHESTER, NH – A $50,000 donation from Dartmouth-Hitchcock to Families in Transition – New Horizons (FIT-NH) has helped to make shelter improvements in the dormitory area, including safe recovery shelter spaces, at its New Horizons shelter at 199 Manchester St. The two Safe Recovery Shelter rooms at the shelter will include 14 beds for men and 12 beds for women who are homeless and in recovery or are participating in substance use treatment program.

“Dartmouth-Hitchcock is pleased to support Families in Transition-New Horizon’s efforts to renovate and make other improvements to the shelter in Manchester,” said Greg Norman, of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Population Health Department. “Safe housing, food, case management services, and support for behavioral health needs are critical to helping people affected by homelessness in addressing immediate crisis needs and to begin to develop long-term solutions. The physical improvements at the Families in Transition-New Horizons shelter, along with increased case management recovery support services, will help shelter residents work toward recovery and become better able to meet their everyday needs. Dartmouth-Hitchcock is grateful for the work that Families in Transition-New Horizons is doing to support our patients and our community members.”

The renovations are complete. The contract for the operational funding of the safe recovery shelter beds is through the Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services. It is anticipated the funding will be finalized in the coming weeks and the new program will be operational mid-to-late February

Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) provides hunger relief, emergency shelter, safe affordable housing, and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless or in need, enabling them to gain self-sufficiency and respect. For more information about FIT-NH visit, www.newhorizonsnh.org, or call 603-641-9441.