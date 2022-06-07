Dare to Inspire: Positive Street Art Nashua celebrates 10 years with new space

NASHUA, NH – On June 5, Positive Street Art of Nashua celebrated 10 years of artistry with the grand opening of their new 2,000 square-foot space, located on the third floor of 48 Bridge Street, Nashua.

“The growth of PSA in this new space will be transformative for creators of all kinds, as we’re now able to expand on our programming, which includes art and dance workshops, social activities, gallery events, and much more,” says artist and co-founder of Positive Street Art Cecilia Ulibarri.

In conjunction with the celebration, the organization announced Ulibarri will now serve as Executive Director.

“My new role as Executive Director, will allow me to shift my focus more toward all things PSA and will be able to utilize my creative skills and talent more than I have in previous roles. I am beyond grateful and honored to serve in this role,” Ulibarri said.

Art, refreshments and sensational dancing was enjoyed during the event.

Ullibari along with her husband, lead artist and co-founder Manny Ramirez, have been spreading positivity throughout New Hampshire with their colorfully colossal murals and community activism.

“This move has been a goal for our organization for many years, and we feel it is perfect timing for the community, the growth of the arts and culture in Nashua and also the next chapter in our movement,” Ulibarri said, “to inspire a passion for urban arts in a productive way and to build stronger communities through educational workshops, community events and artistic services. That is our mission.”