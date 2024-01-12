Daniel Douidi sworn in as Chief of Bedford Police Department

BEDFORD, NH — Daniel Douidi has been sworn in as Bedford Police Department’s new Police Chief, succeeding retired Chief John Bryfonski.

Chief Douidi has served with Bedford Police for 33 years, having worked his way up the ranks from patrolman. He was promoted from Captain to Deputy Chief in 2018, and served with distinction and leadership as he worked closely with the former chief to facilitate all operational and administrative functions of the Department.

He was sworn in Thursday at the Bedford Public Safety Complex by Town Prosecutor Benjamin LeDuc.

Chief Douidi started his career in law enforcement in 1987, when he worked as a part-time special police officer in Manchester. Chief Douidi then joined Bedford Police as a full-time officer in 1989, after graduating from the police academy.

He has served the Bedford community ever since. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2001, to Lieutenant in 2005, to Captain in 2007, and to Deputy Chief in 2018.

Chief Douidi has an associate’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in business administration management from Phoenix University.

He comes from a law enforcement family, as his late father was retired from the Manchester Police Department after many years of service.

Chief Douidi resides in Bedford with his wife, Cindy, and their twin boys, Alexander and Nicholas.

In a brief speech following his swearing-in, Chief Douidi said improving morale within the department and making the Department a sought-after place to work are his foremost goals.

“Going forward hiring, training, and retention are my goals,” said Douidi. “I want people to start a career in Bedford and end their careers in Bedford.”

Chief Douidi pledged to have an open-door policy as chief, and to always put the needs of the citizens of Bedford first.

To view the swearing-in ceremony on Bedford Community Television, click here.