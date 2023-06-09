Dallas’ strong start power ‘Cats to victory

Harrisburg, Penn.- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored 7-2 to take their second win of the series against the Harrisburg Senators. The game was played despite continued air quality concerns from the Canadian wildfires which saw yesterday’s game postponed until Saturday.

Chad Dallas (2-0) posted his second Double-A quality start of the season, pitching a solid six innings. The Senators managed only one home run with him on the mound, coming in the third.

The Fisher Cats opened their scoring in the fourth inning thanks to a PK Morris line triple, scoring Leo Jimenez, Damiano Palmegiani and Phil Clark. Riley Tirotta would bring Morris home later in the inning to give the ‘Cats a 4-1 lead.

RBI doubles from Clarke and Palmegiani highlighted a three-run eighth for New Hampshire, with Harrisburg’s Blake Rutherford doubling home a run in the bottom of the eighth off New Hampshire’s Juan De Dios Nunez to complete the contest’s scoring.

Palmegiani and Clarke established new career best hit streaks at nine games and seven games respectively. Palmegiani went 3-for-5 on the day, and improved his June slash line to .500/.545/.800

Orelvis Martinez also added two doubles on the day with Jiminez also posting a double as well.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road trip against the Harrisburg Senators on Friday at 7:00 pm. LHP Trenton Wallacewill make his Double-A debut for New Hampshire against RHP Jackson Rutledge (5-1, 3.46 ERA) for Harrisburg.