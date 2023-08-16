Dallas dominates in Fisher Cats win

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats kicked off their six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday with a 7-3 victory.

Neither team found any offense until the fifth when the Fisher Cats RBI singles from Miguel Hiraldo and Leo Jimenez highlighted a three-run rally for the visitors. New Hampshire added another four runs in the top of the sixth, but the departure of Fisher Cat starting pitcher Chad Dallas ended up giving Hartford an opportunity

With the arrival of New Hampshire reliever Gabriel Ponce, the Yard Goats put three runs up on the board and left the bases loaded thanks to a swinging third strike by Kyle Datres.

Hiraldo went 3-for-3 for the ‘Cats with a double, with Will Robertson also adding a double.

On the mound, Dallas raised his 2023 Minor League record to 7-1, allowing just one hit and three walks in his five-inning winning performance.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. Luis Quinones (4-2, 4.24 ERA) is expected to pitch for New Hampshire against Harford’s Connor Van Scoyoc (1-1, 11.48 ERA).