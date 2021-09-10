Dad Injured, 2 sons killed in Bow crash

BOW, NH – Police are investigating the tragedy that occurred on Interstate 89 Friday morning when two brothers were killed and their father was injured in a crash.

Nicholas and Gavin Ouellette were in a vehicle with their father, Tom Ouellette, a former Weare Police Officer who is now the Bow School Resource Officer when the accident occurred. The boys died and Ouellette was taken for treatment of serious injuries to Concord Hospital. Nicholas was an 11th grader at Bow High School and Gavin, a first-grader at the elementary school.

“It is with great regret that I share information about this morning’s accident on I-89. This involved former Weare Police Officer Tom Ouellette and two of his children, Nicholas and Gavin,” said Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore on Facebook. “Officer Ouellette left the Weare Police Department earlier this year so he could work as the school resource officer in Bow which would also allow him to spend more time with his family. Unfortunately, both Nicholas and Gavin passed away as a result of the collision.”

On Twitter, Gov. Chris Sununu said: “Absolutely devastated to hear of this tragic crash in Bow. Valerie and I extend our condolences and prayers to the Ouellette family and the entire Bow community.”

The State Police press release said that at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday, troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop-D responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Bow near mile marker 1.2. It said the 2017 Ford Expedition was operated by Thomas Ouellette, 44, of Bow, was traveling south when for an unknown reason drifted from the right-hand lane of travel into the breakdown lane. Parked within the breakdown lane was a disabled tractor-trailer, a 2018 Volvo with a 53-foot enclosed box trailer. The Expedition collided with the rear of the trailer with the Expedition sustaining extensive damage and becoming disabled within the right travel lane.

It said Ouellette sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Concord Hospital.

Interstate 89 South, south of Exit 2 was closed for approximately five hours and traffic was diverted around the collision. The New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by a number of entities to include the Bow and Concord Fire Departments and the NH Department of Transportation.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation. Anyone that may have further information related to this crash, please contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at 603-846-3333 or email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.