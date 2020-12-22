Cybercrime investigation leads to arrest of city man, 72, for possession of child sexual abuse images

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 18, 2020, Manchester Police arrested Jeffrey Tamblyn, 72, of Manchester and charged him with crimes involving the possession of child sexual abuse images.

This arrest was the result of a months-long joint investigation by the Manchester Police Department’s Cybercrime Unit and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children (NH ICAC) Task Force.

This case dates back to March of 2020, when the Manchester Police Cybercrime Unit received a CyberTip forwarded by the NH ICAC, regarding child sexual abuse images being uploaded to Microsoft Bing. Through their investigation, they determined that the IP address used for this activity was local, tracing it to Tamblyn’s address, 143 Middle St, 2nd Floor.

A search warrant was executed at this address on November 10, 2020. Subsequent forensic examination uncovered multiple child sexual abuse images on a computer belonging to Tamblyn.

As a result, Tamblyn was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse. These charges are all felonies. Tamblyn was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court – North, on a date to be determined.