Custom print shop Beeze Tees on Hanover Street burglarized

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a burglary on Hanover Street sometime overnight Friday Sept. 2 or early Saturday morning, Sept. 3. The staff at Beeze Tees came to work Saturday morning anticipating a busy day with all the downtown Manchester activities from the car show.

When they arrived at the store they found the window on their front door at 36 Hanover St. removed, and the store had been burglarized.

They found several things missing including shirts, high-vis clothing, and a left blower. The value of all the items stolen is still being calculated but it is a large amount for a small business to experience.

Business owner Tim Pipp said among the items taken were some custom orders.

A contractor had to board up the front window and clean up a mess, including an empty beer bottle and some trash were left behind near the door.

Manchester Police took a report, and video surveillance from the area is being gathered.