Curtain’s up at the Palace Theatres starting June 4

Post Sponsored by



MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatres are re-claiming the stage Friday, June 4 following a long pause due to COVID-19. Venues including the historic Palace Theatre, the Rex Theatre, the Spotlight Room and Forever Emma Studios will be open to the public for the first time since December due to the pandemic.

Patron safety continues to be a top priority for the organization as it looks forward to returning on stage. President and CEO Peter Ramsey says the Palace and Rex will operate at a reduced capacity and that face masks are recommended. Ramsey also noted that health and safety guidance regarding occupancy and masks is subject to change as summer goes on. He encourages people to visit the Palace website in advance.

There is a great sense of optimism as the Palace Theatres approach opening night. “Our team here at the Palace and Rex are eager to have theatre-goers back in our seats this June,” Ramsey said.

As the school year comes to a close, the Palace will once again present the Bank of New Hampshire Children’s Summer Series beginning June 30. This year’s series will feature Magician BJ Hickman, Snow White, Peter Pan, Wizard of Oz, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

The Children’s Summer Series is always popular among children and families, and the Palace cannot wait until Hanover Street is once again buzzing with excitement as people of all ages await entry. “We are grateful for the continued support of our corporate sponsors and the generosity of our community and patrons through these difficult times,” Ramsey said. “Thanks to them, ‘it’s curtains up!’”

The St. Mary’s Bank 2021-2022 Performing Arts Series is proud to present Queen of the Night as its opening show September 10. From Palace Artistic Director Carl Rajotte comes a brand new concert-style show celebrating the music of six-time Grammy award-winning artist Whitney Houston. This specially crafted tribute to Houston showcases her unbeatable music career.

Also showcased in the professional series will be longtime favorites including Mama Mia!, which returns in October. Holiday tradition will continue in November and December with The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol. The new year will bring back theatre classics including The Full Monty, Bye Bye Birdie, The Producers and Legally Blonde.

Over at the Rex, people who love to laugh will be happy to know that Friday Night Comedy is back! Juston McKinney will kick off the Friday Night Comedy Series, presented by iHeartMedia June 4-5. Other comedians include Tony V, Kelly MacFarland, Joe Yannetty, Corey Rodrigues and Christine Hurley.

In addition to comedy, live music is much anticipated at the Rex Theatre this summer, as well. Tickets for No Shoes Nation Band, The Youngsters, American Elton, Panorama, The Spain Brothers and more are available for purchase online at palacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 603-668-5588.

The Palace Theatres are delighted for the curtains to come up and for patrons to call “encore!”