Currier Museum to close through April 3 to help prevent COVID-19 spread

MANCHESTER, NH — Below is a statement from Currier Museum Director Alan Chong:

The Currier Museum of Art and the Currier Art Center will close temporarily starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16, until at least Friday, April 3, when we will evaluate whether it is safe to re-open. We invite you to explore the museum online, including information on our new Frank Lloyd Wright house.

The museum has already canceled programs for groups larger than 20 people and instituted intensive cleaning of all areas in the building. As an institution dedicated to serving the public, we had wanted to remain open. However, with the closing of schools in New Hampshire, we will also shut to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We make this decision with the safety of the community foremost in our minds, and look forward to welcoming visitors back to the museum when it is safe. Museum staff will work remotely and cafe provisions will be donated to charitable organizations.

Thanks are due to our fellow citizens who are continuing to provide essential services and supplies to our community during this crisis.