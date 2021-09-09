Currier Museum: Art installation reflects on anniversary of 9/11

MANCHESTER, NH – In memory of 9/11, the Currier Museum of Art has installed a focused exhibition of images of the day and its aftermath. The celebrated war photographer Jim Nachtwey happened to be at home near the World Trade Center and took remarkable photographs of the scenes of destruction and struggle. They are accompanied by a painting by the Upper Valley artist Reginald Vessey, who pictured with remarkable intensity one of the memorial fences that went up in the area.

Each of us has our own memory and understanding of past events, and we invite visitors to see what these artists have created.

Biography

James Nachtwey (born 1948, Syracuse, NY) graduated from Dartmouth College in 1970 and began his career as a documentary photographer in 1980. He has photographed historical events including the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, the war in Chechnya, civil unrest in Northern Ireland, genocide in Rwanda, the liberation struggle in South Africa, the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and the earthquake in Nepal. Some of Nachtwey’s most compelling work are images of the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York, the subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the challenges faced by soldiers returning from these wars.

About the Currier

The Currier Museum is an internationally renowned art museum located in Manchester, New Hampshire. The museum features paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs, including works by Monet, Picasso, O’Keeffe, Hopper, Wyeth, and Mitchell. It presents exhibitions, tours, art classes, and special programs year-round. Two houses designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, are part of its permanent collection.