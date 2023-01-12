Currier invites community to celebrate MLK day Jan. 16 with collaborative mural project led by artist Richard Haynes Jr.

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, January 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Currier Museum of Art invites the public to come celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. via a variety of free programming featuring this year’s theme, “The Power of Infinite Hope.” Visitors can participate in a public discussion and collaborative mural project led by New Hampshire-based artist Richard Haynes Jr. There will also be special gallery tours, as well as a screening of Dr. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Richard Haynes, one of New Hampshire’s most beloved living artists,” said Bruce McColl, director of engagement at the Currier Museum. “Richard’s creative and uplifting spirit will surely bring us all together. And to make this an even more memorable day, our generous sponsors and friends at Citizens will also be joining the celebration.”

The Power of Infinite Hope

As Dr. King once said: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” In that spirit, the theme for the event is “Infinite Hope,” which emphasizes how important persistence and optimism were to the American civil rights movement. The mural project and gallery tours will both focus on finding hopeful moments in the museum’s classrooms and galleries.

“This event will give us all a chance to create something meaningful through a collaborative artmaking experience,” said Rachael Kane, the curator of education and interpretation at the Currier Museum. “We hope that finding examples of Dr. King’s ideals in our galleries, local classrooms, and broader communities will serve as a joyful reminder of the importance of hope and creativity.”

In support of this project Citizens Bank on Jan. 11 presented a $7,500 check to the Currier.

“At Citizens, we are inspired by Dr. King’s message of hope, unity, resilience, and commitment to service.” said Joe Carelli, President, of Citizens New Hampshire. “We are excited to share in this community celebration and participate in special programming commemorating and furthering Dr. King’s legacy.”