Cupcake company holds fundraiser for Raymond fire victim 

EXETER, NH – Clyde’s Cupcakes will sponsor a three-day event on February 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Exeter to raise money for one of their employees who lost her home in a February 8 apartment building in Raymond.

“This past year has been difficult for everyone due to the pandemic. Many of us have struggled with tragedy. So, it is important as a community to come together as a whole when someone is in need,” said shop owner Clyde Bullen.

Proceeds from all cupcake sales during the three-day event will be donated to help their employee Stephanie Nickles, who lost everything in the fire. Clyde’s Cupcakes will offer a free cupcake, take donations, and provide an auction.

Clyde’s Cupcakes, known for transforming confectionary sugar into mouthwatering delectable delights and winning local baking awards, also stand beside their employees in times of trouble and inspire the local community to become a part of a viable solution when called upon, Bullen said.

The auction is live now and more items will be added: https://clydescupcakes.betterworld.org/auctions/clydes-cupcakes-auction-stephani

Venmo Donations can be sent to @Clydescupcakes