Culturally Curious, Part 2: Secret Stories Behind the World’s Most Iconic Paintings

MANCHESTER, NH – Join the Manchester City Library on January 19, from 7-8 pm via Zoom for the highly-requested Part 2 of Jane Oneail’s Secret Stories program!

From American Gothic to Whistler’s Mother to Nighthawks, there are some images that are so ubiquitous in our culture that we have stopped looking at them closely. This program delves into these iconic works and shares the secret stories behind their creation and reception.

Jane Oneail curates and delivers art appreciation programs to audiences throughout New England and beyond. Jane holds a master’s in Art History from Boston University and a master’s in Education from Harvard University. A New Hampshire native, she has worked at some of the state’s most esteemed cultural institutions, including the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, where she served as Executive Director, and the Currier Museum of Art, where she held the role of Senior Educator. Jane has also taught at the college level for more than a decade, most recently at Southern New Hampshire University. For more information, visit iamculturallycurious.com.

For questions, call Sue Harmon at 603-624-6550 x7620 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov

To sign up, visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar.