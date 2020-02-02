Cue Zero Theatre Company announces auditions for June production of Hamlet 

MANCHESTER, NH — Auditions for Cue Zero Theater Company’s June 2020 production of “Hamlet” are Sunday March 8 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday March 10 at 2 p.m.

Callbacks will be Thursday March 12.

Auditions, callbacks, and rehearsals will all be held at Kreiva Academy Public Charter School – 470 Pine St., Manchester, NH – using the Bridge Street Entrance.

“Hamlet” is Shakespeare’s longest and most well known play, set in a post-Rapture world!

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a Shakespearean monologue of no more than two minutes in length, and be prepared to read from the script.

Rehearsals tentatively scheduled for Tuesday/Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons starting March 31.

Performances run two weekends at the Derry Opera House June 5-14.

To sign up for an audition, please visit cztheatre.com and click the “Get Involved” tab.