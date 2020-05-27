Cue Zero seeks director with a passion project for 2021 production

MANCHESTER, NH – Cue Zero Theatre Company seeks an early-career director looking to produce his/her passion project as part of CZT’s 2021 season.
- Rehearsals/performances will be in the southern New Hampshire/Greater Manchester area
- Preference will be given to directors looking to jumpstart his/her career and possibly does not have too many (or any) prior directing credits
- The director will work with Cue Zero to staff, fundraise, promote, and produce the production
- The production will have full access to all of Cue Zero’s resources, included but not limited to sets, costumes, props, lights, sound equipment, social media, artist database, and base-funding
Interested parties should send resume and a short letter of introduction, which includes the piece to be pitched, to cztheatre@gmail.com. Interviews will begin June 15 via video chat, and will continue until we have found a project and director we believe are the best fit for Cue Zero.
About Cue Zero Theatre Company
Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch. We would like to thank all of our members and sponsors for their support, and a special thank you to our benefactor members Lori Pelletier and Alex Bazis, as well as Krevia Academy Public Charter School. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.