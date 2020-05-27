Cue Zero seeks director with a passion project for 2021 production

About Cue Zero Theatre Company

Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch. We would like to thank all of our members and sponsors for their support, and a special thank you to our benefactor members Lori Pelletier and Alex Bazis, as well as Krevia Academy Public Charter School. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.