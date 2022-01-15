Cue Zero auditions for production of ‘Puffs’ set for Jan. 16-17

MANCHESTER, NH – Cue Zero Theatre Company announces auditions for their April production of Puffs! Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. The performance will take place April 29, 30, and May 1, 2022, at the Granite State Arts Academy in Salem, NH.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, January 16 and Monday, January 17, at Granite State Arts Academy Public Charter School from 7-10 p.m. Performers MUST sign up for a time slot on cztheatre.com or they will not be seen. There are three 12-person slots that last 60 minutes each. Callbacks (if necessary) will be Tuesday, January 18 from 7-10 p.m.

All performers must be at least 18 years of age at the time of auditions. There will be no exceptions, and no performers under the age of 18 will be considered for any roles. Please be ready to provide documentation of proof of age if there are questions.

For those auditioning: Please prepare one of the sides (or familiarize yourself with the options provided) provided that best showcase your acting, improvisational skills, be vaccinated against COVID-19, and any accents and imitations of famous British actors.

Puffs is a stage play written by Matt Cox as a transformative and transfigured work under the magic that is U.S. Fair Use laws. Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. This play is a hilarious look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world by Matt Cox.

Director – Christie Conticchio

Stage Manager – Monica Derr

Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled for Sunday/Monday/Wednesday evenings 7-10 p.m.

To sign up for an audition, please visit cztheatre.com and click the “Get Involved” tab.

ABOUT CUE ZERO THEATRE COMPANY

Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch. We would like to thank all of our members and sponsors for their support, and a special thank you to our benefactor members Lori Pelletier and Joey Martin,, as well as Granite State Arts Academy Public Charter School. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.