Cue Zero announces action-packed first 60 days of 2024 – play readings, a cabaret, workshops + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Cue Zero Theatre Company kicks off 2024 with an overload of events, including new play readings, a cabaret, workshops, and a tale of the most famous New England murders. All of these incredible events will take place at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem.

The first performances of the year come from Cue Zero’s Laboratory Series. This series includes our workshops and classes, development of new works, and side projects. All events are pay-what-you-can unless otherwise specified. On January 12, there will be a reading of two new plays: Murder in Residence by MT Cozzola and Meeting Mr. Right by Stephan deGhelder. We will even have the playwrights available for a brief talkback after each reading. On February 9th, the first-ever Cue Zero Cabaret will take place, with the theme of villains and “anti-love songs.” Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this performance will showcase some of the best community theatre talent in the region.

Cue Zero is also introducing a workshop series, starting with an introduction to directing on January 14, presented by award-winning directors Dan Pelletier and Crystal Welch. On February 18, Welch will also be leading foundations of improv comedy workshop. Registration for these events can be found online, and are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $40.

Auditions for the aforementioned cabaret will take place Sunday, January 7 at 11 a.m. Cue Zero also has auditions coming up for their second main stage production, A Feminine Ending, on Tuesday February 9th. Information regarding registration and requirements can be found on Cue Zero’s website: cztheatre.com

The mainstage season kicks off with a dream-like tale about a certain set of ax-murders. What does it take to push someone to murder? One person might know. Blood Relations is the story of the days just before the famous Borden Murders in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1892. It might be a confession… but it might not. This shocking piece is an award-winning play by the late Canadian playwright Sharon Pollock. Directed by local theatre artist, Brian Dembkoski, Blood Relations is produced by special arrangement with PLAYWRIGHTS GUILD OF CANADA and takes place March 1st-3rd. Tickets available online and at the door.

Cue Zero Theatre Company, is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level, who need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of the team with the respect and courtesy due to any working professional. All we ask in return is that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch.

We would like to thank all of our members and sponsors for their support. With a special thank you to our benefactor members Cassandra Durand and Lori Pelletier, as well as the Arts Academy of New Hampshire. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.

About the Arts Academy of New Hampshire:

The Arts Academy nurtures creative thinkers, active citizens and independent learners. With a curriculum that integrates the arts and academics. Our Vision is a high school that is dedicated to the arts. It appeals to a broad cross-section of students who look to discover the joy and transformational power as well as, pursuit of the arts in a professional setting. Our academic courses instill a sincere lifelong desire to learn.