CTE students from across NH donate PPE to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders

CONCORD, NH — Career and Technical Education centers across New Hampshire have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to local hospitals, nursing homes, and first responders to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The New Hampshire Career and Technical Administrators (NHCTA) and the Department’s Bureau of Career Development coordinated the volunteer effort to get much-needed equipment to the front lines of the battle against this deadly virus.

“Faced with an unprecedented need for PPE, we reached out to our health science programs and asked them to step up,” said Eric Frauwirth, Administrator of the Bureau of Career Development. “They communicated with their local community partners (fire houses, hospitals, and long-care facilities) to identify needs and make these donations.”

Berlin Regional Career and Technology Center donated masks to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

Mt. Washington Valley Career and Technical Center in Conway donated masks to their local hospital.

Pinkerton Academy in Derry donated masks to Derry Fire and EMS.

Dover Career Technical Center donated masks to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital, Riverside Nursing Home, and Watson Fields Assisted Living Facility.

Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter donated masks to Exeter Regional Hospital and thermometers were shared with local companies making masks to test employees before they entered the factory.

J. Oliva Huot Technical Center in Laconia donated all their masks to local hospitals and EMS.

Hugh J. Gallen Regional Career and Technical Education Center in Littleton donated masks and health science supplies to the local hospital.

Manchester School of Technology donated 100 masks to Manchester hospitals.

Milford High School and Applied Technology Center donated googles and disposable gloves to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Creteau Regional Technology Center in Rochester donated masks to Rochester Manor and their Emergency Operations Center.

Somersworth Regional Career and Technical Center donated masks to local hospitals.

Lakes Region Technology Center in Wolfeboro donated masks to Huggins Hospital.

“I am grateful to our CTE centers for making sure these invaluable supplies are getting to where they are needed,” added NHCTA Executive Director Nicole Heimarck. “NHCTA is proud to have helped make this happen.”