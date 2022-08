Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been a rough few weeks for Crystal Lake but with the heat subsiding, so has the E.coli.

According to the Manchester Health Department, the public beach at Crystal Lake has been re-opened for swimming as of Friday.

Analyses of water samples taken on Aug. 11 indicate that E. coli levels are now within acceptable limits.

Weekly water sample results are available at:

http://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Health/Services/Water-Quality