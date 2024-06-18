Crystal Lake public beach closed due to elevated E.coli bacteria

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced today that the public beach at Crystal Lake is closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on Monday, June 17, 2024. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.

The Health Department will be re-sampling the area today, Tuesday, June 18, and results from those samples are expected on Wednesday June 19. Once E. coli levels are found to be acceptable, the public beach will be re-opened for swimming. The Department will issue a press release when the new results are available.

In accordance with NH RSA 485-A, Class B waters, those acceptable for fishing, swimming and other recreational purposes, shall not have greater than an average of 88 Escherichia coli (E-coli) per 100 milliliters of water.

When water sample results are greater than an average of 158 E-coli per 100 milliliters, the Manchester Health Department may close the area to swimming until the levels are acceptable.

Crystal Lake Public Beach – current E-coli per 100 milliliter reading

Collection Date 6-17-2024

E. Coli per 100 ml

Lake Right Side: 20

Lake Left Side: 192

More weekly water sample results are available at the city’s Water Quality page.