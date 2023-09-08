Crystal Lake closed to wading or swimming due to elevated cyanobacteria

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced today that the public beach at Crystal Lake is closed to wading or swimming due to elevated levels of cyanobacteria. The elevated cyanobacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on September 7, 2023.

Click here to see the latest water test results.

The State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services will be re-sampling the area as soon as Thursday, September 14, 2023, and results from those samples are expected on September 14th. Once cyanobacteria levels are found to be acceptable, the public beach will be re-opened for wading and swimming. The Department will issue a press release when the new results are available.