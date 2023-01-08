Crusaders pull out late victory against Goffstown

Bory Bory dribbles the ball for Memorial. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Memorial picked up its third straight boys’ basketball win on Friday night, defeating Goffstown, 60-57.

While the game remains close throughout the night, Memorial had to overcome an early Grizzlies lead, which saw the visitors up by six at the end of the first quarter and unable to pull away as the contest progressed. It ultimately came down to Christian Bilolo, who found the game-winner with 11.1 seconds left from downtown.

Cam Hujsak had 24 points for Goffstown, including four of the visitors’ seven converted free throws in the final frame. The other three came from Ryan Strand, who went 8-from-8 at the line overall, ending with 12 points. Ryan Kennedy was the only other scorer in double-digits for Goffstown, he finished with 11 points, all of which came in the first quarter.

For Memorial, Mateo Ancic had 19 points and Abdalha Ramanhani had 18.

The Crusaders climb to 3-2 on the year and begin a two-game road trip next week, beginning with a 7 p.m. tilt against Salem on Tuesday. Goffstown also returns to action on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against Concord at home.

Memorial’s Christian Bilolo guards Goffstown’s Ryan Strand. Photo/Stacy Harrison

