Crusaders, fellow Queen City athletes prepare to flex at D-I meet

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Division-I state track and field meet kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Portsmouth High School and athletes from Manchester Memorial High School, as well as other Queen City schools, will do their best to represent themselves and their teams in a variety of events.

Memorial boys

Memorial boys coach Tom Lynch said his team is a bit of a wild card due to having many injuries this season.

AJ Sebastien, he said, has a solid shot to place and advance to the Meet of Champions in the 100- and 200-meter dash events.

Similarly, Rudi Fricker is a strong contender to advance in the 300-meter hurdles, as is Owen Davis in the 3200-meter run.

Chase Burris has a solid shot in the long jump and triple jump, as does Adam Houde may move on in the discus, said Lynch.

David Leonard enters the D-I meet in high jump with a qualifying leap of 5-feet, 9 inches.

Memorial girls

Senior Captain Ayomide Vivian Sanni is competing in the 400-meter dash, 4×100 and 4×400. is a member of the National Honors Society (NHS) and is a leader on and off the track for the last four years, according to her coach Leanne Guimond.

Similarly, senior captain Abiba Bah, also a NHS member, qualified in discus at D-Is.

“Abby competes in a variety of events and exemplifies a strong work ethic on and off the track,” said Guinond. ” She is always willing to try something new for her team.”

Senior Elliot Krantz is set to compete in the 800-meter run and is leading off the 4×400. “Elliot has worked hard this season and has lifted her teammates up around her with ther positive energy,” said Guimond. Senior Zakayla Beaton, who is also a competitive dancer, quailed in shot put; and junior Hannah Rodriguez is competing in the long jump – with the fourth-best qualifying mark in the states (16-feet, 4 inches) as well as the 4×100 relay. Sophomore Jordan Courter is competing in the 200-meter dash and is the leader in the 4×100; and classmate Victoria Ford will be competing in the 100-meter hurdles – with a season-best time of 16.5 seconds, and will also compete in the 4×100.

Manchester Central

Among those representing the Little Green in field events at the D-I meet, Nicholas Barbee qualified in discus at 127-06; Myles Mara qualified in long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 8 inches; Sean Venator qualified with a triple jump of 38-feet, 10.5 inches; and Myles Mara and Charles Holmes qualified in high jump, having each cleared 5-feet, 10 inches.

See a picture you like? These Stacy Harrison photos from the City Track & Field Championship Meet and more are available for viewing and/or purchase.