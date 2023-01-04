Crusaders beat Trinity in both boys’ and girls’ basketball on Tuesday

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Memorial earned Queen City bragging rights on Tuesday night, taking a pair of basketball wins against cross-town rival Trinity.

In the boys’ game, Memorial defeated the defending Division I State Champions on Bridge Street, 63-60. Memorial kept things close throughout most of the contest, breaking through in the fourth quarter thanks to a trio of three-pointers from Abdalha Ramadhani.

Ramadhani led the way for the Crusaders with 26 points, while Devin Lavallee and Mateo Ancic contributed 12 and 13 points, respectively.

Trinity’s Tyler Bike led all scorers with 28 points while Derek Erilla chipped in 14.

Memorial (2-2) will host Goffstown on Friday at 7 p.m. while Trinity (2-2) hosts Nashua South at 6:30 p.m.

Back on the South Side, the Crusaders defeated the Pioneers, 44-30.

Memorial led 24-21 at the half, but began to pull away in the third quarter, limiting the visitors to just five points in that frame.

Madison Pepra-Omani was the only Crusader in double digits, with 20 points, including two of the team’s three scores from downtown.

Addison Moynihan had 12 points for the Pioneers.

Next up for Memorial (4-0) is a trip to Goffstown on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Trinity (0-3) is next scheduled to play Windham next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

