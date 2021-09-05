Cruising Downtown celebrates 20 years of classic cars, honors founding father Ron Fournier

MANCHESTER, NH – It was a blast from the past, as classic cars – refurbished and restored to their glory days –were on display downtown Saturday, drawing thousands of car aficionados for a day of strolling, music, food and family fun.

The 20th Annual Cruising Downtown classic car show was again organized by Manchester Rotary Club with an assist from the family of the late Ron Fournier, owner of Ron’s Toy Shop, a founding father of the event.

In a quiet ceremony at Veteran’s Park toward the end of the show Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s delivered a proclamation naming Sept. 4 Ron Fournier Day. Fournier was one of the founders of Cruising Downtown, which celebrated its 20 anniversary this year. Fournier’s family accepted the proclamation on his behalf, and son Brad Fournier worked with Manchester Rotary totto help plan this year’s event, carrying on the tradition their father started.

A Manchester Police officer on car show detail said he estimated a total crowd unofficially to be at least 10,000 over the course of the day, which began at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. In total there were about 1,600 classic cars on display.

Photo Gallery/Stacy Harrison

(click to enlarge)