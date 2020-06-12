Cruising Downtown 2020 is cancelled

MANCHESTER, NH – This year’s Cruising Downtown event in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It had been scheduled for Saturday, September 5 in the central section of Elm Street and in Veterans Memorial Park. One of the biggest car shows in New England, regularly attracting 30,000 people, Cruising Downtown is a favorite Labor Day Weekend tradition for vehicle enthusiasts. Each year over 1,000 classic, antique, hot rod, and specialty cars, trucks, and motorcycles are on display. Cruising Downtown is expected to return even bigger and better on September 4, 2021, for its 20th-anniversary celebration. Updates will be posted on https://cruisingdowntown.com.

Cruising Downtown is organized by the Manchester Rotary Club. The Club’s President, David Crespo stated, “We have thought long and hard about the public health challenges posed by this pandemic, and reached the conclusion that this type of public event is just not workable in 2020. This is a disappointment, as it’s our biggest fundraiser, which benefits our local nonprofit partners who do so much good for our neighbors here in Manchester. Our club is committed to remaining engaged in the community during the following months through service projects and other civic engagements, especially efforts that benefit youth. We are grateful to all of the great Cruising Downtown sponsors, participants, and vendors who have made this such a tremendous event over the past 19 years, and we look forward to engaging with you again in 2021.”

The motto of the Manchester Rotary Club is “Service Above Self.” Founded in 1918 the club serves the local community through volunteerism, grants, and scholarships. As part of a global network of Rotary clubs, it strives to promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Details about membership and contact information are available at https://www.manchesterrotary.org/ and on the Manchester Rotary Club Facebook page.