Cruisin’ on Elm: Rotary event draws thousands for the love of classic cars – and the city

MANCHESTER, NH – You have to get up pretty early in the morning to beat Al Hendershot to the punch on car show day.

He wakes up in high gear ready to prep for the annual pig roast he holds for his family and friends during Cruisin’ on Elm. It’s his way of paying homage to his Iowa farmboy roots and his current status as a downtown city dweller and owner of Top Shelf Tattoo Gallery.

Hendershot, who secures a pig from Lemay and Sons in Goffstown each year, tires of the negativity he hears about the city and says the annual car show proves everyone wrong who has something bad to say.

“It’s a terrible city, isn’t it?” Hendershot smiles, his tone dripping with sarcasm as he strolls with his wife Priscilla and their little pup, Kahn, up Elm Street. It’s jammed with people, kids and more pups who flocked from near and far for Manchester Rotary’s 22nd Annual classic car show. “I’ve never seen so many cars for this,” Hendershot said. He gets a phone call and does an about-face to head back to his place.

The 150-pound pig is ready, and Jonee Earthquake is ready to rock out in his garage.

Extending the city’s celebration to his own asphalt and alleyway “ghetto backyard,” as he calls it, is his way of thanking his employees, reconnecting with family and friends, and indulging in his own weakness for good food, good music and tricked-out classic cars.

There were more than 1,000 classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and even a trio of DeLorean time machines as car enthusiasts spanned out across several city blocks between Lake Avenue and Bridge Street to take in the sights.

Business was brisk for downtown businesses including Diz’s Cafe, which was recovering from the morning rush by midday and gearing up for the lunch crowd.

“It’s been amazing so far,” said Judi Window, co-owner.

