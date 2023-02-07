Critical race theory concerns enter discussion about literacy program

The New Hampshire House of Representatives Education Committee had a busy schedule on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed.

HB 437

Committee Vice Chair Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) is the prime sponsor of this bill, which aims to provide more funding for literacy programs as well as ensure that screening for dyslexia occurs for students before third grade.

Mike Belcher (R-Wakefield) expressed concern with the “Science of Reading” instructional materials referenced in the bill, particularly one podcast episode he said was related to the materials and he believed promoted critical race theory.

Cordelli took umbrage with this assertion, calling it “inflammatory”, “out of line” and a “straw man.”

“We’re not talking about critical race theory, we’re talking about improving literacy,” he said.

While other members of the committee did not mention Belcher’s concerns, there was shock that not all school districts in the state already had dyslexia intervention programs in place, with Mel Myler (D-Contoocook) requesting additional data on which districts are not meeting state obligations.

Votes supporting passage of the bill and the inexpediency of the bill both failed 10-10 on party lines, with Belcher overcoming his concerns and joining Cordelli on both votes. A vote to retain the bill for further study passing 15-5, with Cordelli joined by Alicia Lekas (R-Hudson), Oliver Ford (R-Chester), Kristin Noble (R-Bedford), and Valerie McDonnell (R-Salem) in opposition.

HB 439

Cordelli also made a motion to pass this bill, which repeals the authority of school boards to enter into contracts with non-sectarian private schools and requires school boards to provide an education to any student up to 22 years old.

Corinne Cascadden (D-Berlin) asked what this would cost local school districts with Belcher saying nothing, as this was already happening and Committee Chairman Rick Ladd (R-Wakefield) saying the costs would be minimal.

A motion opposing the bill failed on a 10-10 vote, again on party lines, with a subsequent vote to support the bill also failing on a 10-10 party line vote.

A final motion to retain the bill passed 19-1, with McDonnell casting the only vote in opposition.

HB 102

This bill seeks to require school districts to provide one hour of instruction about Communism as a requirement for graduation, although it was quickly amended by Belcher to add the word “class” alongside other concepts in current state law.

Concerns on the bill and the amended bill included the cost to school districts, dictating curricula to local school districts and the expertise that went into current laws regarding curricula.

Belcher’s amendment failed on a 10-10 party line vote, and vote recommending passage of the bill failed 17-3 with Arlene Quaratiello (R-Atkinson), Valerie McDonell (R-Salem), and Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro voting in favor. The subsequent inexpedient to legislate vote mirrored the previous vote.

HB 440

This bill, sponsored by Cordelli, establishes an educational trust fund for educational freedom accounts.

Democrats expressed concerns with this bill, citing the lack of clear budget projections related to the rollout of the educational freedom account program and the fact that the Department of Education could not answer questions regarding this bill due to pending litigation.

Belcher replied to the litigation by saying anyone can start a lawsuit, but that does not limit the legislature from taking action on legislation.

Additional concerns were raised regarding a line in the bill indicating the Department of Education could retain up to one percent of the trust fund to administer the trust fund, something that perplexed several members of the committee.

Motions recommending passage, inexpedience and retention of this bill all failed in 10-10 party line votes, leading to a default ought to pass without a recommendation.

HB 601

This bill effectively creates an automatic opt-in for families eligible for school free and reduced price lunch programs via state participation in data sharing with the Medicaid direct certification program.

Opposition to this bill stemmed from concerns about data security of students and parents as well as fears that partnership with the federal government would result in future requirements beyond the state’s control.

Supporters of the bill noted that 39 other states already participate in this program, which reduces the need for paperwork. Estimates also predict that 9,000 more New Hampshire students will be able to afford school lunches thanks to this bill.

Committee Chair Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill) referred to the bill as likely the most important one the committee will take action on this year.

An amendment recommending the bill with additional privacy requirements failed 11-9, with Ford joining all the Democrats in opposition.

A motion to recommend passage of the original wording of the bill passed 13-7, with Ford, Ladd and McDonald joining all Democrats in support.

HB 464

This bill expands student eligibility for educational freedom accounts on several levels, including expanding income limits and expanding eligibility for children of military members, English language learners, homeless students and persistently bullied students.

Supporters of this bill focused on the need to help students that are bullied and may not be a good fit in their current schools while opponents said that public schools provide safety nets for bullied kids, also reiterating concerns about economic inconsistencies they see with the economic freedom account program.

This bill also received party line ought to pass and inexpedient to legislate votes, giving it a default ought to pass no recommendation decision.

Other bills

While most of the bill recommendations ran along party lines, there was some unanimity on less controversial bills throughout the day.

HB 466 (water bottle refilling stations in schools) received a 19-0 ought to pass recommendation, HB 501 (clarifying language on special education services) received a 20-0 ought to pass recommendation, as did HB 521(Department of Education and home district payment responsibilities for students requiring out-of-district treatment ), HB 435 (relief aid calculations in determining grants for an adequate education) and HB 540 (creating separate tiers for individualized learning plan aid)

A decision on a recommendation for HB 529 was postponed until likely Feb. 13. No action on HB 272 and HB 377 either, with no scheduled follow up date yet on either bill and no discussion on any of those tree bills.