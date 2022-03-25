Attention Walmart shoppers: Credit card skimmer detected at Gold Street store in place since March 16





MANCHESTER, NH – A man was caught on store surveillance video installing an illegal card reader on a check-out terminal at the Gold Street Walmart. The fraud was discovered March 23 by a loss prevention officer who told police it appears the device had been in operation for more than a week.

On March 23, 2022, Manchester Police responded to Walmart on Gold Street for a report of potential credit card fraud.

Officers spoke to a member of loss prevention who told them he had been checking the store’s checkout lines and located a credit card skimmer on one of the terminals. A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collects card numbers. The loss prevention employee immediately began to view surveillance video and found someone placing the skimmer on the terminal on March 16, 2022.

The man pictured above is a person of interest. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, green puffy jacket, blue baseball cap, and a black mask. If you recognize this individual, call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Anyone who may have shopped at Walmart between March 16 and March 23, 2022, should carefully monitor their bank accounts. If you see any suspicious activity, notify your financial institution and the police.

It is also recommended that you use a credit card rather than a debit card when shopping. If someone gets your personal bank information they can steal directly from your account, which not only depletes your balance but compromises automatic bill payments.